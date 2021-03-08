Thomas Richard Blank, age 76, was born on March 7, 1944, and passed away on Feb. 28, 2021, in Florence, Arizona.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Christine Blank; four children, Michelle (Ted) Matson of Oro Valley, Arizona, Thomas Okla (Debbie) Blank of La Porte, Indiana, Jeff Griffiths of Alameda, California, and Ryan (Krystal) Blank of Michigan City, Indiana; and nine grandchildren, Madison Matson, Lucy Matson, Wyatt Matson, Nicholas Blank, Megan Blank, Ethan Blank, Dillon Blank, Emily Blank and Lennon Blank. He is also survived by two sisters, Marianne Meyer of Lady Lake, Florida, and Julia (Ken) Potempa of Del Ray Beach, Florida.
