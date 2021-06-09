Charlotte Buckner passed away on June 3, 2021. She was born on Dec. 29, 1950, to Helen and Louis Ishmael in Trumann, Arkansas.
On July 27, 1968, she married the love of her life, Robert J. Buckner. She is survived by her husband of 52 years; her daughters, Tricia Buckner (Josh Bolton) and Sherri Newman (David Newman); her six grandchildren, Christopher Knight, Austin Nover, Hunter Nover, Anna Newman, Grace Newman and Katherine Newman; and three great-grandchildren, Lila and Louis Knight, and Levi Nover; her sisters, Sherri Hodge and Debbie Kelly; and her brother, Leon Ishmael; and her step-parents, Ed and Lillian Gondeck.
