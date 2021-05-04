Vicki J. Owens, age 78, passed away peacefully at home in Trenton on April 30. Beloved wife of Walter A. for 56 years. Dear mother of Amy Lester, Beth (Scott) Hinzmann and Katie (Rick) Talbert. Dearest grandmother of Brian and Chloe Lester, Haley, Cole, Abby and Jenna Hinzmann, Sky, Renee, Justine and Emma Talbert. Great-grandmother to Sawyer, Arthur and Loralie. Sister to Marcia (Peter) Elshout. Sister-in-law to John (Debbie) Owens. Preceded in death by her parents, Harriet (Wegner) and Raymond (Skip) Garrison. She was a treasured aunt of Jennifer, Becky, Ben and Emily.
Vicki was born in La Porte, Indiana, on Dec. 20, 1942. Growing up, Vicki loved spending time with her friends, waterskiing, drinking Pepsi and watching Bandstand. An avid writer, she worked on her school paper, as a cub reporter for the La Porte Herald-Argus, and later at times as a freelance reporter for the Detroit News. Vicki graduated from La Porte High School in 1961 before heading to West Lafayette, Indiana, and earning her English Education degree from Purdue. After marrying Walt Owens, they moved to Lincoln Park, Michigan, and Vicki started her teaching career at Schaefer High School in Southgate.
