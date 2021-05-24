Ronald D. Deutscher, age 85, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021, at his home.
Ronald was born in La Porte County on April 7, 1936, to Henry and Clara (Essling) Deutscher. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. In 1963 Ron married his wife, Marie, and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. Ron is also survived by his children, Starr Ayers of Ogden, Illinois, Ronald G Deutscher of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, and Robin (Randy) Lewis of La Porte, Indiana. Ronald is also survived by his brother, Robert Deutscher; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
