John William Coulter, who lived to help others, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at age 56.
A lifelong farmer and resident of Westville, John provided years of service to his community and the environment as a member of the La Porte County Row Crop, Soil and Water Conservation District, and Drainage Board. John was an active member of Door Village United Methodist Church where he proudly served as a trustee for many years. He drew purpose in life by touching the hearts of all around him through daily acts of kindness.
