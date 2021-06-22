Rosemary Ann Emigh of Trail Creek, Indiana, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:45 a.m. at her winter residence in Sebring, Florida.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Jordan Fetcko officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Legacy Center within Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
