John N. Hepler of La Porte, formerly of Hamlet, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Northwest Health-La Porte following an illness. He was born on Jan. 8, 1931, in South Bend to the late Eugene G. and Gladys (Lake) Hepler, and was 89 years old at the time of his death.
He lived in the area his entire life and on Oct. 24, 1953, in Bremen, he married the love of his life, Daisy Stayton. They shared 67 wonderful years together. John graduated from Bourbon High School, class of 1949; was a retired maintenance technician; a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving in the Korean War; a life member of the Bremen VFW; and a Free and Accepted Mason with the Plymouth Lodge.
