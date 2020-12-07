Jeanie Louise (Yoder) Miller, 79, of La Porte passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 4, 1941, in Logansport, Indiana to Ernest and Kathryn Yoder. She graduated from Logansport High School in 1959 and then attended Hanover College and Indiana University. On April 15, 1961, she married Merrill E. Miller, who preceded her in death. She was employed at Orthopedic Associates as office manager for 15 years and Paladin as assistant to the Executive Director. She was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist, Door Village Methodist Church, and a past member of Tri Kappa.
