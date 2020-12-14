William “Allen” Reed, 68, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, along with a time of remembrance at 7 p.m. in the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
