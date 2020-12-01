William H. Jahns, 91, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at 1:20 p.m. in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 402 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Bruce Reyes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
