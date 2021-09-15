Mildred Diane Middlebrooks Hollis Gooden, age 70, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2021.
Mildred was born on Feb. 10, 1951, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Robert Lee Parks and Mary Louise Middlebrooks Copeland. She grew up in both Cataula and Columbus, Georgia. She was a graduate of Carver High School and attended Florida A&M University. Mildred worked for the St. Francis Health Network for more than 25 years in both Columbus, Georgia, and Michigan City, Indiana. She also worked for the St. Francis Medical Group as an Endoscopy Technician. She later went on to work at Indiana University Health where she retired as a Patient Tech Manager.
