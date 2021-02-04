Snow and gusty winds this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Some rain may mix in. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Leonore Barugh, age 94, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. She was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Manchester, England, to Lenard and Anne Wilson, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Barugh of Michigan City, Indiana, and Graham Barugh of Aiken, South Carolina; granddaughter, Michelle Anne-Marie Landess; and many loving extended family and friends. Leonore was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Barugh.
