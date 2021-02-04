Leonore Barugh, age 94, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. She was born Aug. 27, 1926, in Manchester, England, to Lenard and Anne Wilson, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Barugh of Michigan City, Indiana, and Graham Barugh of Aiken, South Carolina; granddaughter, Michelle Anne-Marie Landess; and many loving extended family and friends. Leonore was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Barugh.