On Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, Donald “Don” J. Dolezal lost his battle to pancreatic cancer.
Don was born on Nov. 13, 1946, in the metropolitan area of Chicago, Illinois. He was raised in La Porte, Indiana, by his loving parents, Donald and Grace Dolezal.
Don received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Marquette University. He was a teacher for the Chicago Public Schools for 25 years. In addition, he was a member of the Chicago Board of Education, and coached girls volleyball, basketball and tennis. Although he never married or had children of his own, Don dedicated himself to educating underprivileged youth in Chicago.
Don was a passionate man who loved his family, friends, Lake Michigan, the Chicago White Sox, and engaging in spirited conversations with anyone. Upon retiring, Don lived in Michigan City, Indiana, on his boat and worked for the Michigan City Port Authority. He spent his winters in Bradenton, Florida, with his friends. Don will be missed by all those who loved him.
Don is survived by his sisters, Eleanor Hopper and Dona G. Ward.
Cremation has taken place at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center in La Porte. A private family service will take place at a later date. Services for friends and those who wish to pay tribute to Don will be held at a later date, which will be posted on his Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Children First Fund, The Chicago Public Schools Foundation, 42 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60602.
