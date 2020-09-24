Philip J. Faroh, Sr., 84, Trail Creek, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 5:07 p.m. in his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:15-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
