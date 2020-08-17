Earl A. Kievert, 89, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Miller’s Health and Rehab, La Porte.
He was born April 11, 1931, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Leo and Louise (Wilhelm) Kievert. On Nov. 11, 1961, in La Porte, Earl married his wife of 58 years, Marlene Heiden Kievert, who survives.
He is also survived by his two sons, Robert (Sally) Kievert of Lemont, Illinois, and Rick (Pam) Kievert of La Porte, Indiana; three grandchildren, Nate Kievert of Phoenix, Arizona, Zak Kievert of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Jennifer Kievert, who is currently in college in Ft. Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Augusta.
Earl served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict as a S/SGT and was honorably discharged in 1955. A longstanding member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in La Porte, he worked for the U.S. Post Office until his retirement. After retirement, Earl delivered flowers for Angelo Bernacchi Greenhouses and Thode Floral.
Earl trained and drove harness horses for more than 40 years, known in the industry as one of the best for young trotters. In addition, Earl was on the board and served as director of the La Porte County Fair for many years. He was a member of American Legion Hamon Gray Post 83 and the Polish Falcons, La Porte, where he served as a bartender.
Earl was a Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed doing word search puzzles and reading mystery novels, especially by James Patterson. He truly loved his family, his grandkids and his grand dogs!
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A private interment of cremated remains will take place in Pine Lake Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 102 “G” St., La Porte, IN 46350.
