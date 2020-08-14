Dawn M. Strakowski, age 62, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana.
Dawn is survived by her mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Strakowski; uncles, Richard (Marilyn) Strakowski, James Strakowski and Wallace Kroening; many loving nieces and nephews; and special cousins, Connie and Cody Carlson. Dawn was also preceded by her grandparents, Walter and Frances Strakowski; aunts, Virginia Kroening, Doris and Rita Strakowski and Martha Jean Strzalkowski; and uncles, Walter Strakowski and Robert Strzalkowski.
Dawn was a graduate of Rogers High School. She loved visiting Disneyworld and Disneyland and collecting Disney toys and figurines. She enjoyed “I Love Lucy” and watching the deer play in her yard. Dawn loved to visit the local casinos with her mother. She was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
