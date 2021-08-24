Eric S. Sanchez, 41, of Edinburgh, Indiana, formerly of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Aug. 23, 2021, at Our Hospice, In-Patient Facility, Columbus, Indiana. He was born Nov. 26, 1979, in La Porte. He was the son of David and Mary (Kellogg) Sanchez Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Sanchez of Edinburgh, Indiana; sons, Sabastian Sanchez of Bloomington, Indiana, and Hunter Sanchez of La Porte, Indiana; daughter, Erica Sanchez of La Porte, Indiana; brothers, David (Lisa) Sanchez Jr. of La Porte, Indiana, and Zack Sanchez of Morristown, Indiana; and sisters, Dawn (James) Lewis of New Carlisle, Indiana, and Crystal Sanders of La Porte, Indiana.
Commented