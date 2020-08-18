William “Bill” C. Hyde, 93, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Hamilton Grove, New Carlisle, Indiana.
Bill was born in Gary, Indiana, on April 25, 1927, to Frank and Aletha (Quinn) Hyde.
On Sept. 1, 1951, Bill married Marcella Yurchak, who preceded him in death.
On Feb. 17, 2003, he married Elaine Quirk, who survives. Also surviving are his daughters, Peggy (Dave) Dew of La Porte, Susan (Tim) Topa of Sebring, Florida, Amy (Tom) Campbell of Melbourne, Florida, and Pam (Cory) Dunn of Albany, Oregon; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Kepchar of Highland, Indiana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by Elaine’s family of whom he had grown very fond and were of much support.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; son, William Quinn Hyde; and great-granddaughter, Jasmine Morris.
A World War II veteran, Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He loved the dairy business, having worked many years for Bowman Dairy in Gary, Lenick’s Dairy in La Porte, and retired as a Sales Manager from Scholl Dairy in Michigan City. Bill was an avid reader, but his passion was baseball, particularly Chicago Cubs baseball. Over the years, Bill coached many different leagues of youth baseball. He also was passionate about and a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be presented.
Due to the recent Governor’s Order, anyone attending the service is required to wear a mask.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The American Red Cross of La Porte County, 113 Warren Rd., Michigan City, IN 46360 or charity of choice.
