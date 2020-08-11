Shirley Reiser, age 63, of LaPorte, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born April 13, 1957, and was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Ratliff.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Herman Reiser (married Nov. 18, 2000, in La Porte, Indiana); children, David (Katelynn Hancock) Reynolds, Sherrie (Matt) Meece, Dennis (Melissa) Reiser and Richard (Terri) Reiser; grandchildren, Carter Meece, Mackenzie Meece, DJ Reiser, Maddison Campion, Allie Reiser, Mia Reynolds and Kylee Mayfield; brother, Jimmy Poole; and sister, Tonia Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Poole; and sister, Joy Lindsey.
Shirley was a respiratory therapist at St. Anthony Hospital for 34 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her dog, Bella, who was her baby.
Visitation for Shirley will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360. Those in attendance will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing in accordance with COVID-19 mandates.
Services will be private, followed by entombment at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Shirley may be given to Michiana Humane Society of Michigan City or Alzheimer’s Association.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlisle fh.com or call 219-874-4214.
