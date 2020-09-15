Sandra Lou Whiting, age 78, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in La Porte, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. Sandy was born in Michigan City on Feb. 8, 1942, to Ted and Marjorie (nee:Lidke) Pochon.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband, Howard; daughters, Jill (Christopher) Saenz, Jodi (Donny) Nielson and Joy (Joseph) Meece; step-daughter, Pamela Subin; step-sons, Timothy (Denise) Whiting and Dennis (Linda) Whiting; grandchildren, Anna Joy, Emily, Sean, Michael, Tyler, Joseph Jr., Daniel, Sarah, Suzanne, Joshua, Alan, Taylor, Xavier, Gage, Dylan, Lilly, Michael, Jeremy, Zachary, Keifen and Scott; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dennis (Cuiping) Pochron.
