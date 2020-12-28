Steven C. Kinney, 49, of Michigan City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home in Michigan City.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Root Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home.