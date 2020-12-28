Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
A wintry mix early. Precipitation will change to a mixture of rain and freezing rain overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.
Steven C. Kinney, 49, of Michigan City, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home in Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the Root Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 3-6 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Commented