Michael William McKinnon, 52, of Michigan City passed away Aug. 7, 2020, at the University of Chicago after an extended illness.
He was born Aug. 9, 1967, in Michigan City, Indiana. On Oct. 18, 2003, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Gina Music McKinnon, who survives.
Michael attended Ball State University earning a Bachelor’s degree in Education. He taught English, Speech and Business Communications for 18 years at Brown Mackie College, receiving many teaching awards. Michael went on to teach English at Michigan City High School.
He enjoyed traveling and playing golf with Gina and friends. He was a lifelong Cubs fan, and was lucky enough to see them win the World Series. He was also passionate about reading, music and movies. Michael especially loved his sons and his family. He will be greatly missed.
Also surviving are his two sons, Joel McKinnon of Union Mills and Gavin McKinnon of Michigan City; father, William McKinnon of La Porte; sister, Natalie (Bret) Palmer of Rolling Prairie; brother, Ryan (Renee) McKinnon of Valparaiso; nieces, Alexandra and Cydney Palmer; nephew, Ryan McKinnon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Hector and Hazel McKinnon; maternal grandparents, Robert and Natalie Freier; step-mother, Pam McKinnon; and father and mother in-law, Arlo and Jan Music.
A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the University of Chicago – Transplant Institute at www.uchicagomedicine.org/give or by mail to the University of Chicago – The Development Office, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th floor, Chicago, IL 60615 in memory of Michael William McKinnon.
