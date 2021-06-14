Marlene L. Lisak, 86, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 1:09 a.m. in Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
Commented