Janet E. Edwards, 81, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at 12:54 a.m. at her daughter’s home surrounded by family in La Porte, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
