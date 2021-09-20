Danna “Dan” Leroy Greenlaw, 76, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. He was born on Aug. 11, 1945, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Charles Calvin and Mary Lou (Graham) Greenlaw.
Dan served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a licensed barber in La Porte from 1965 until his retirement in 2012. In 1969, he bought The Rumley Hotel Barbershop. He moved his business from The Rumley Hotel to the first floor of the Olga Anderson building in 1987, and renamed the shop, Greenlaw’s Barbershop. He had also owned Dick’s Bar in La Porte for several years. He was active in the La Porte Bowling Association until the late 1990s. He also played in men’s golf leagues at various golf courses, softball leagues at Scharf Field and basketball leagues at the La Porte Civic Auditorium for many years. He Loved Chicago White Sox Baseball, IU Basketball, Notre Dame Football, the Chicago Bears as well as the Colts. And of course, he was a big fan of any and all La Porte Slicer athletics. For the last 10 years, he never missed his granddaughters’ softball games.
