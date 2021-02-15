Gerald J. Piotrowski, 78, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 5:36 a.m. at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Private burial will take place. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. The St. Joseph Young Men’s Society will recite the Rosary at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel.
Commented