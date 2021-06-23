James “Jim” M. Grzesk, age 69, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana. He was born on Sept. 8, 1951, in South Bend, Indiana, to Daniel L. and Ruby (Taylor) Grzesk, who preceded him in death.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Isabelle (nee: Thompson); children, Carrie (Michael) Steinhiser and Michael Grzesk; grandchildren, Sidney and Kendall Leslie; brother, Gregory (Elizabeth) Grzesk; special cousin, Robert (Judy) Wright; special in-laws, Larry and Laurie Clemons and Lucy Thompson; as well as many loving nieces and nephews, who hold a special place in his heart.
