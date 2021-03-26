Nora L. Schultz, 63, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at 2:21 a.m. in her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Private burial will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
