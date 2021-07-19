Phillip D. Strakowski, 38, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at in Mclaren Macomb Hospital, Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow in Springville Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Queen of All Saints Legacy Center.
Commented