Kathy Ann Kniola, 62, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 9:42 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at La Porte Hospital.
She was born May 8, 1958, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Robert and Dorothy (Burkhart) Hock.
Kathy was an animal lover who adored animals and her pets. She enjoyed photography and taking photos of animals.
On Sept. 5, 1992, in New Buffalo, Michigan, she married Mark Andrew Kniola, who survives.
Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Beverly Kniola of Douglas, Michigan; and three brothers-in-law, Dave Kniola of New Buffalo, Michigan, Tim (Lauren) Kniola of Zionsville, Indiana, and Dwayne (Kim Kelly) Kniola of Douglas, Michigan.
Preceding in death were her parents; one aunt, Thelma Groch; and father-in-law, Kenneth Kniola.
Cremation will take place. A private celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
