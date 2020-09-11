Joseph T. Meell, Jr. passed away March 8, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Notre Dame Church, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the vestibule and Mass will be at 11 a.m. Masks are required.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- 16-year-old girl drowns in rough waters of Lake Michigan off Michigan City beach
- Overdose deaths continue to rise in La Porte County
- Man arrested after hit-and-run crash damages 4 vehicles, injures three in Michigan CIty
- Bush, Bruemmer spark Michigan City to senior night win over Portage
- Michigan City football program on two-week quarantine after coach tests positive for COVID-19
- Michigan City man gets 15 years in federal prison on weapons charge
- La Porte puts 'nuisance' tenants, neglectful landlords on notice
- Historic Michigan City building to get new life as event center and concert hall
- County COVID deaths reach 37 after Labor Day weekend
- Four more COVID-19 deaths reported in La Porte County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented