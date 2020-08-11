Hilda M. Ohime, 89, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Brentwood of La Porte.
She was born Oct. 16, 1930, in Michigan City, Indiana, the daughter of William and Mary (Liscomb) Menke.
On Jan. 22, 1950, in La Porte, she married William Ohime, who preceded her in death.
A lifelong resident of the area, Hilda worked for Scott Foresman Co. until her retirement in 1993. She was a volunteer “Candy Striper” at the hospital for many years, enjoyed doing puzzles, crosswords, solving things and bowling. But her passion in life was her family. She truly enjoyed her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Debra Dhoore) Ohime of La Porte; daughter, Theresa (Manuel “Bub”) Spencer of La Porte; four grandchildren, Matthew (Kendra) Ohime, William (Rachele) Spencer, Sommer (John) Lewis and Molly (Vester) Lemons; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband, Hilda was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Helen Haugen and Frieda Timm; brothers, William and Donald Menke; and a great-grandchild.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 15, from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Hilda’s Life will be held at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Ohime officiating. Interment will follow at the Pinhook Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Davis Wesleyan Church 439 W. 1500 S. Hamlet, IN 46532 in Hilda’s name.
Due to Executive order, masks are required for attendance at these ceremonies.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneral home.com.
Commented