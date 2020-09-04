Arlene M. Schoof, 80, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Fountain View Terrace in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born May 9, 1940, in La Porte, Indiana, the daughter of Bernard McCoy and Lois (Barnes) McCoy.
