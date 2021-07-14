Guenther M. “Bud” Philipp Jr. passed away on July 12, 2021. He was born on April 15, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to Guenther M. and Florence Philipp (Doyle), who preceded him in death. Guenther married his loving wife, Ruth Ann (Gundersen) Philipp, in June of 1956 in Chicago, Illinois.
Bud is survived by Ruth Ann and his children, Jacqueline (Rodney) Barndollar, Michael (Dina) Philipp and Daniel (Alicia) Philipp; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Lawrence), Joseph, Benjamin (Roshi), Rebecca (Justin), Megan, Hannah, Mitchell and Norah.
