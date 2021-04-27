Barbara D. Dingus, 76, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away at Franciscan Health Michigan City, Indiana, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Barbara was born on May 6, 1944, in Bridgman, Michigan, to the late Eugene and Erma (Mendenall) Taylor. She was a 1962 graduate of New Buffalo High School. On Aug. 22, 1964, she married Shadrick (Shade) Dingus, Jr.; he preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2019. Barbara was a longtime member and secretary of the Bible Baptist Church and School in New Buffalo, Michigan. Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to the Bible Baptist Church.
