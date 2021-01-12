Elvis Barnett, 82, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 10:03 a.m. at his home in Michigan City, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Full Gospel House Church, 2700 Ohio St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Dennis Pickens officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, and from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Full Gospel House Church.
