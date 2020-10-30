Shirley G. Robinson, 85, of New Carlisle passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. The arrangements are pending.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Michigan City man killed in rollover crash in Springfield Township
- Michigan City woman to stand trial for allegedly stealing $75K from police pension fund
- Michigan City sex offenders arrested following non-compliance sweep
- 51 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Indiana, 3 in La Porte County
- Expansion of Michigan City commission on Black males leads to first mayoral veto
- Paintball 'prank' nearly turns deadly as real shots fired in Michigan City
- Parolees warned to stay home, turn off lights, avoid celebrating Halloween
- La Porte residents can get rid of large trash items from Nov. 2-6
- La Porte County school students all over the map under continued 'orange' COVID spread level
- $4M federal grant to fund new intermodal warehouse at Port of Indiana
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
Lingenfelterfamily said:
Police officers and fireman should also be able to get the vaccine as they are with folks to. Then public.
Commented