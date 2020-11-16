David Wayne Burch, 49, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away after a five-year battle with colon cancer on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. David passed peacefully at home in Noblesville with his wife and daughters with him. He was born on Nov. 21, 1970, in Michigan City, Indiana.
David worked as an electrical engineer for Verizon Wireless for many years. He was a huge Star Wars fan, Star Trek fan, and anything sci-fi and horror. David enjoyed community theater; he sang, acted and directed in theaters in Michigan City, Indianapolis and Hamilton County. He was also a math genius and could solve anything math or science related, and could be found working on logic puzzles, Sudoku, Kakuro and jigsaw puzzles. David also was an avid reader and has read all of the Stephen King novels, amongst many other books of the same genre. Most of all, David loved spending time with his family and would do anything for them. He fondly called them “his girls.”
