Elfrieda J. (Lachmund) Menke, 90, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 1:40 a.m. in Silver Birch of Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th Streets, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Jordan Fetcko officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
