Matthew Schoff, age 48, of Hebron, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Kimberly Schoff; and 12 children, Kristina Marshall, Amber Schoff, Linda Shaw, Katherine Marshall, Allen Boshaw, Shelbi Schoff, Brittany Marshall, Tyler Schoff, Brandon Robinson, Angel’le Cerros-Baker, Grace Schoff and Skyler Schoff; 13 grandchildren; father, Randall Schoff; brothers, John (Sara) Schoff and Bernard Reville Jr.; and nephews, Liam, Jack and Ryan Schoff.
