Franklin D. Craig, 88, formerly of New Buffalo, now of LaPorte, passed away in La Porte on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Franklin was born on April 11, 1932, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late William and Mary (Moore) Craig. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Korean War. Franklin retired from the Indiana State Prison as a supervisor and captain after 38½ years of service. He was very proud to have received the Sagamore of the Wabash from the State of Indiana and Gov. Evan Bayh in 1995. Franklin was an avid gardener and loved to travel.
