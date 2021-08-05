Carl H. O’Neill, 73, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 10:06 a.m. in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Kim Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday and from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel. A Pilgrim Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral chapel.
