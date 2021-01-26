Jane Therese Harnett, 84, of Bloomington, formerly of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born Feb. 24, 1936, to Alyce Mary (O’Toole) and George Joseph Leitshuh in Muncie, Indiana. Janie attended St. Lawrence School in Muncie and graduated from Farmland High School in Farmland, Indiana, in 1954. She graduated with a BS in Ed degree from Ball State University where she was active in Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, Angel Flight Drill Team and the Student Center Recreation Committee. She graduated from Purdue University with an MS in Ed degree and taught elementary school 33 years in East Chicago and La Porte, retiring in 2001.
Commented