Brendan T. Bietry, 45, of San Diego, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2021, at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Brendan was born on July 16, 1975, to Timothy P. Bietry and Shirl M. Bietry (deceased). In addition to Brendan’s father, Tim, he is also survived by his stepmother, Julie; brothers, Christian (Krystl) and Sean Bietry; nieces, Isabelle and Cameron; and nephew, Caleb Bietry; along with various aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of other friends and family.
