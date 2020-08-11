Barbara A. Price, 87, of Michigan City passed away peacefully at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Aperion Care Arbors, Michigan City.
She was born Feb. 14, 1933, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Thomas and Effie (Bright) Barnes.
Barbara worked as a clerical worker for Jaymar-Ruby for 10 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading books, sewing, crocheting and Starbucks. Barbara enjoyed animals, especially cats.
On Dec. 12, 1953, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married John Price, who preceded her in death May 31, 2013.
Also preceding in death were her parents; one brother, Robert Barnes; and one sister, Sabra Morris.
Surviving are two children, Dennis (Marina) Price of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and Carol Price of Michigan City; three grandchildren, Bethany Kuszmaul, Kristina (Michael) Thome and Cassondra Heflin, all of Michigan City; six great grandchildren, Logan, Nevaeh, Baileejo, Elijah, Ryder and Liam; special niece, Sabrina Reid; and special great-niece, Sara Dailey.
A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100 with Rev. Randy Duncan officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Independent Cat Society, 4061 S. County Line Rd., Westville, IN 46391 in memory of Barbara A. Price.
