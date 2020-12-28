Michael Nadaf, 77, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 5:38 p.m. in Franciscan Health Michigan City following a brief illness.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial was conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Private burial took take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.