Joyce Evelyn Diesslin, formerly of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Feb. 8, 2021, in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at the age of 95. After a private family service at Haverstock Funeral Home, La Porte, Joyce will be buried at Pine Lake Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, La Porte, in her honor.
