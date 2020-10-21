Dick Shail, 82, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Hamilton Grove Living & Care Options in New Carlisle, Indiana.
He was born Sept. 3, 1938, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Carl Shail and Bonnie (Bunton) Shail. Dick attended school in La Porte. He joined the Navy in 1955 serving on the USS Haynsworth and was honorably discharged in 1959. After his tour in the Navy, Dick returned to La Porte and on April 4, 1959, married first wife, Betty Nekvasil, and became the proud parent of two sons, Richard and Robert Shail. Betty passed away in 1992 and on Aug. 10, 1996, Dick married his devoted wife of 24 years, Joan (Cook) Benson, who survives.
