Barbara S. Gipson made her transition on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 75 after a long and courageous battle with multiple sclerosis and leukemia. Barb was surrounded by her loved ones, including her husband of the past 55 years, Nathaniel Gipson.
Barbara was born on March 31, 1945, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Walter S. Dana and Doris Hoglund Dana. Barbara was baptized at Trinity Episcopal on May 17, 1947. She attended Michigan City Area Schools up until late in her high school years when she relocated to Vero Beach, Florida, and graduated from Vero Beach High School.
