Glen Ulysses Mosher, Jr., 90, was born in Columbia City, Indiana, to Glen Sr. and Garnet (Williamson) Mosher. He passed away peacefully from this life on July 2, 2021, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Mosher of La Porte, Indiana, Wendy Church (Terry) of La Porte, Indiana, and Cary Mosher (Sara Lister) of Urbana, Illinois; two grandsons, Quentin and Trey of La Porte; his longtime companion, Patsy Spahn; and a brother, Jack Mosher (Carol), of Fairfield, Ohio.
